RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday held a flag march to keep the law and order situation intact on the eve of the new year in Rawalpindi city.

According to a police spokesman, the flag march started from Police Lines and after passing through Kutchery Chowk, Chanda Chichi, Aamar Chowk, Chohan Chowk, Rawal Road, Chandni Road, 6th Road, Saidpur Road, Asghar Mall Chowk, Bani Chowk, Bansawala Chowk, Dingi Khoi, Fawara Chowk, Liaquat Bagh, and Marrir Chowk culminated at the starting point.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi police would deploy over 3600 cops across the city to maintain security on new year's night and one-wheeling and other stunts would also be banned in the city for the night.

Apart from guarding key installations and deployment in the markets, police officers would also be deployed around public places.

Armed officers in uniform and in plain clothes would be performing their duties, he said adding, the police had also been directed to take stern action against suspects, apart from conducting effective checking of hotels.

All the Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers (SHOs) had also been directed to ensure effective patrolling within their respective areas, he said.

No one would be allowed to carry weapons on new year's night and stern action would be taken against violators. Moreover, playing loud music would also be banned on the occasion.

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) had also devised a plan to stop youngsters from performing dangerous stunts on their motorbikes, particularly riding it on its rear wheel, popularly known as one-wheeling, on new year's night, he added.

In this regard, he said, seven special squads had been formed to arrest the lawbreakers and impounding their vehicles.

CTP would deploy over 370 Traffic Wardens to regulate traffic and control one-wheeling during the new year's celebrations, he added.