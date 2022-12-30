UrduPoint.com

New Year's Night Security Plan Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 06:00 PM

New year's night security plan reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore police has devised a coordinated security plan to maintain peace and law and order on new year's night and to ensure the protection of lives, property and dignity of people.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that the security would be very strict on new year's night. Hooliganism, aerial firing, fireworks, one-wheeling would not be tolerated at any cost. He said that the respect of the citizens was above all else and vandals and lawless elements involved in disturbing the peace of the city by aerial firing, hooliganism, fireworks and one wheeling would be behind the bars.

More than 6000 police officers and officials including six SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs, 400 upper subordinates, personnel from Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit (PRU), Elite Force, Anti Rights Force and lady police officers would be deployed on roads, squares and public places on new year night.

CCPO Lahore said that door knocking of of the law breakers with previous record has been continued. Teams of Dolphins squad, PRU, Elite Force and police stations would ensure continuous patrolling at sensitive and important places. Security would also be increased at the entry and exit points of the city as well. Citizens should report suspicious persons and activities to the police immediately, he added.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the police officers to review the security arrangements personally at main roads and public places.

