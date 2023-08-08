Open Menu

New York City Names Street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' Ahead Of Pakistan's Independence Day

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 08, 2023 | 01:52 PM

The newly named 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' has formally inaugurated during a well-attended ceremony in the Richmond Hill area of Queens.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2023) With Pakistan's Independence Day approaching, a street in New York City's Queens borough has been designated in honor of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan's national poet.

The newly named 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' was formally inaugurated during a well-attended ceremony in the Richmond Hill area of Queens. The event was marked by enthusiastic chants of 'Pakistan ZindaBad' as attendees waved the national flag.

This occasion represents the culmination of extensive advocacy by members of the Pakistani-American community over an extended period. The American-Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG), a nonprofit organization, played a prominent role in advocating for this recognition.

Masood Khan, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, extended his congratulations to Ali Rashid, President of the American Pakistani Advocacy Group, for his leadership in securing the co-naming of the avenue as 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' in New York.

Khan also commended Rashid's unwavering efforts in fostering improved relations between Pakistan and the United States, while also raising awareness about Pakistan's history and culture in the U.S.

Adrienne Adams, Speaker of the New York City Council, expressed her honor in commemorating the co-naming of 109th Street and 101st Avenue as 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' as Pakistan's Independence Day draws near. She highlighted how Allama Iqbal's visionary work contributed to the establishment of Pakistan as an independent nation.

