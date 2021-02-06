UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York State Passes Resolution To Observe Feb 5 As Kashmir American Day

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:43 PM

New York State passes resolution to observe Feb 5 as Kashmir American Day

The state assembly has become the first state by passing the resolution with majority of votes to mark the day in solidarity with the Kashmiri Americans.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2021) New York State Assembly passed a resolution to observe February 5 as Kashmir American Day, the local media reported on Saturday.

The resolution to observe February 5 as Kashmir American Day was passed by a majority votes in New York State Legislative Assembly.

New York assembly has become the first assembly to recognize Kashmir American Day.

Now New York State will observe Kashmir on every coming Feb 5. It has provided both the American public with a greater awareness of their struggle and the Kashmiri diaspora community with a symbol of hope for the future.

However, it is a big humiliation of India which has unlawfully and illegally has occupied Jammu and Kashmir and has deprived Kashmiri people of their basic rights.

On Feb 5, Pakistan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day, with entire nation on the same page despite all political differences.

Huge rallies were taken out in all big cities and special gatherings and seminars were held to pay tribute to Kashmiri people for their struggle against Indian oppression.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Resolution Jammu Same York New York February Media All

Recent Stories

Celtics hold on to beat Clippers, Raptors edge Net ..

1 minute ago

Tennis star Osaka slams 'ignorant' sexist comments ..

1 minute ago

IIOJK HC order release of Kashmiri youth lodged at ..

1 minute ago

Indian police arrest three youth in IIOJK

1 minute ago

Tennis: WTA results from Melbourne - collated

4 minutes ago

Samsung Welcomes Customers to Karachi’s Official ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.