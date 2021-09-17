UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Does Not Have ‘substantial Proof’ Of Security Threat In Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 06:02 PM

The Interior Minister says that New Zealand has taken a unilateral decision to cancel Pakistan tour despite that tight security arrangements have been made for them.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2021) Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said on Friday that Zealand does not have solid proof of security threat.

Sheikh Rashid said that New Zealand took a unilateral decision to cancel the Pakistan tour despite the country’s tight security arrangements for them.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad in backdrop of New Zealand’s decision to cancel Pakistan’s tour at the eleventh hours.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand were due to play their first match today at Pindi Stadium.

Pakistan had made strict security arrangements for New Zealand team.

Rasheed, addressing a press conference, said New Zealand took a unilateral decision to cancel the Pakistan tour despite the country's tight security arrangements for the team.

Pakistan Cricket board had said in a statement, "Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series,”.

Sheikh Rashid said, “The New Zealand authorities does not have any evidence to support their claim as the Pakistan army, security forces, and 4,000 police personnel were deployed for the Kiwis' security,”.

He said that Pakistan had proposed holding the matches without spectators, but the New Zealand authorities did not agree to that.

Following this, the Pakistani officials spoke to Prime Minister Imran Khan — who is currently in Tajikistan.

The Minister said, “The prime minister was briefed on the matter. He then called New Zealand Prime Minister [Jacinda Ardern] and assured her that there was no security threat,”.

Rashid said that New Zealand prime minister in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call had said that the team might be attacked once it steped out of the hotel, the interior minister said.

He said, “it is a unilateral decision to cancel their tour,”.

“No security institution of Pakistan had received reports of threats to the New Zealand cricket team,” he added.

