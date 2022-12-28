UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Logs 32,010 New COVID-19 Community Cases, 78 More Deaths Over Past Week

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 12:30 PM

WELLINGTON, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :-- New Zealand recorded 32,010 new community cases of COVID-19 and 78 more deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic over the week ending Dec. 25, the country's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

On average, new cases per day reached 4,565 in the last week.

With the fresh cases, New Zealand has reported 2,094,354 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,331 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, the ministry said.

Currently, 413 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including 15 in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.

