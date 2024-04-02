New Zealand PM launches action plan for next 3 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Tuesday launched the government action plan for the second quarter of this year which includes easing the cost of living.

These steps in the action plan will be taken by June 30 to rebuild the economy, restore law and order and improve public services, Luxon said.

The action plan includes delivering a budget that reduces wasteful spending while investing in frontline services, delivering tax relief to hardworking New Zealanders, and improving public services in education and health.

It also includes launching an attendance action plan to get kids back to school, holding serious, establishing a Regional Infrastructure Fund to boost economic growth in regions, and improving the rental market.

"Having a clear plan with specific actions and timeframes for delivery creates momentum and drives focus," Luxon said.