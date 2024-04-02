New Zealand PM Launches Action Plan For Next 3 Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 01:40 PM
WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Tuesday launched the government action plan for the second quarter of this year which includes easing the cost of living.
These steps in the action plan will be taken by June 30 to rebuild the economy, restore law and order and improve public services, Luxon said.
The action plan includes delivering a budget that reduces wasteful spending while investing in frontline services, delivering tax relief to hardworking New Zealanders, and improving public services in education and health.
It also includes launching an attendance action plan to get kids back to school, holding serious, establishing a Regional Infrastructure Fund to boost economic growth in regions, and improving the rental market.
"Having a clear plan with specific actions and timeframes for delivery creates momentum and drives focus," Luxon said.
Recent Stories
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Capital markets witness huge rush5 minutes ago
-
Secretary emphasizes to make data system of child care, nutrition targets, health facilities effecti ..5 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug dealer held5 minutes ago
-
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari6 minutes ago
-
Khanpur police arrest two injured dacoits during an encounter15 minutes ago
-
35 FIRs, Rs 132,000 fine imposed for violating dengue SOPs35 minutes ago
-
PAL, AJK Culture Academy to collaborate promoting literary activities35 minutes ago
-
19 booked over uploading videos of aerial firing on social media1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 716 kg drugs in nine operations1 hour ago
-
Eight armed bandits held1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 88,800 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
World Autism Awareness Day observed2 hours ago