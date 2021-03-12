UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Fri 12th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

WELLINGTON/APP, :WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) : New Zealand HAS reported one case of COVID-19 in managed isolation as there are no new cases in the community.

The imported case has remained in an Auckland managed isolation facility, according to the Ministry of Health on Friday.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 86, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,061, said a ministry statement.

The largest city Auckland relaxed its COVID-19 restrictions on Friday. It joins other New Zealand cities at alert level one, which relaxes restrictions for the scale of gatherings.

Due to the level adjustment, large events such as Sunday's Super Rugby Aotearoa game could proceed with spectators.

More Stories From Pakistan

