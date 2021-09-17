UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Team's Last Minute-withdrawal Disappointed Fans: Faisal Javed

Fri 17th September 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday said that government had made foolproof security arrangements for the visiting team but the last minute announcement of ending the series by New Zealand Cricket board has disappointed the cricket fans.

Talking to a private news channel , he said New Zealand team was satisfied with security arrangements made by the government throughout their stay here, adding that Pakistan's overall security situation was far batter than past.

He said that Pakistan has been holding mega International and national cricket events including the PSL and tours of big cricket teams such as South Africa and Sri Lanka.

He said after many decades the image of Pakistan was being improved due to the revival of cricket in country.

World's top magazines has also praised Pakistan's tourism sectors and declared it as peaceful country for tourists, Faisal Javed added.

He said extraordinary security had been provided to the New Zealand team, adding he said, call for this last minute withdrawal and postponement of the series by NZ was beyond understanding.

