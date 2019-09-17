New Zealand to support Pakistan for promotion of TVET sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) and National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of skills sector in Pakistan in general, and recognition of Pakistani qualifications in particular

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ):New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) and National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of skills sector in Pakistan in general, and recognition of Pakistani qualifications in particular.

Under the agreement, NZQA will build NAVTTC's capability to quality assure technical and vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes in Pakistan, a press release on Tuesday said.

NZQA will also work with NAVTTC to strengthen Pakistan's National Qualification Framework (NVQF) for its recognition.

High Commissioner of New Zealand to Pakistan Mr. Hamish Craig MacMaster and Executive Director NAVTTC Dr. Nasir Khan signed the agreement in the presence of Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood and Chairman NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hassan.

Federal Minister termed the MoU a big step towards strengthening TVET sector of Pakistan.

"Exchange of knowledge and good practices in respect of quality assurance, design, evolution, implementation and management will not oly boost our TVET sector but also pave way for international recognition of Pakistani certificates around the globe", said the minister.