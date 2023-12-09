WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) New Zealand's filled jobs rose by 0.3 percent, or 6,861 jobs, in the July-September quarter this year compared to the previous quarter, according to the statistics department Stats NZ on Friday.

"Annually filled jobs were up 3 percent for the year to September 2023, easing from the 3.7 percent seen in the June year," Stats NZ business employment insights manager Sue Chapman said.

The largest increase in filled jobs for the age groups was seen in the 30-44-year-olds, making up 77 percent of the total annual increase, Chapman said.

"Increases in filled jobs have been seen in the 30-44-year age groups, while decreases were seen in all other age groups in the September 2023 quarter," the official said.

However, year-on-year growth of earnings reduced pace. The total earnings for the year to September reached 167.2 billion NZ Dollars (103 billion U.S. dollars), up from 154 billion NZ dollars (95 billion U.S. dollars) a year earlier, statistics show.