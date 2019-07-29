New Ziarat Policy on cards

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has started preparing new Ziarat policy to facilitate the Zaireen visiting sacred religious places of Iraq, Iran and Syria

According to a senior official of the ministry, the Ziarat policy was being devised in collaboration with Shia Ulema on the pattern of Hajj and Umrah policy.

Ziarat policy would be presented in cabinet for approval after hajj, he said adding that the Zaireen would go to Ziarat this year on the pattern of Hajj and Umrah.

They would be provided comprehensive security and optimum facilities.

The faithful would be facilitated in their to visit to the sacred shrines of Hazrat Imam Raza, Hazrat Imam Hussein, Abdul Qadir Jilani, Imam Abu Hanfia, Bahauddin Naqshbandi Bukhari and Imam Mujtaba.

During Muharram-ul-Haram from 60,000 to one hundred thousand Pakistanis visit Iraq and Iran. In a one year period over 600,000 Ziareen visit Iran and Iraq.