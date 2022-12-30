UrduPoint.com

Newborn Among Two Found Dead

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Bodies of two persons including a newborn were found from different parts of the city during past 12 hours.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Bodies of two persons including a newborn were found from different parts of the city during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that some accused packed corpse of a newborn girl in a plastic bag and threw it on a garbage heap near Tayyab Hospital in Mansoorabad.

The passersby informed the police and the corpse with the help of Rescue 1122 was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress.

Meanwhile, some people informed Ghulam Muhammad Abad police about presence of a suspected sack in sewerage channel at Talianwala Road.

The police with the help of Rescue 1122 dragged the sack out of sewerage channel and recovered body of a young man from it. Some unknown assailants killed him and threw his corpse in the sewerage channel to conceal evidence of the offence.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for his identification and arrest of the culprits involved in his murder, spokesman added.

