Open Menu

Newborn Baby Found Alive In Attock Garbage Dump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Newborn baby found alive in Attock garbage dump

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) A newborn baby boy was found alive in a garbage dump in the Dhurnal area of Attock on Saturday morning.

According to sources of Rescue 1122 and police, the infant, wrapped in a white cloth, was spotted by passersby at a dumpster near a street corner.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported the baby to the tehsil headquarters hospital for treatment. According to rescue officials, the baby boy was only a few hours old.

Authorities suspect that the baby's mother attempted to abandon him to conceal her pregnancy.

A case has been registered against the unknown woman, and an investigation is underway.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off to ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow

5 minutes ago
 UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

21 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & ..

ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX

21 minutes ago
 Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Inf ..

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

2 hours ago
 3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

4 hours ago
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

4 hours ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

5 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

5 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

6 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan