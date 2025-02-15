Newborn Baby Found Alive In Attock Garbage Dump
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) A newborn baby boy was found alive in a garbage dump in the Dhurnal area of Attock on Saturday morning.
According to sources of Rescue 1122 and police, the infant, wrapped in a white cloth, was spotted by passersby at a dumpster near a street corner.
Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported the baby to the tehsil headquarters hospital for treatment. According to rescue officials, the baby boy was only a few hours old.
Authorities suspect that the baby's mother attempted to abandon him to conceal her pregnancy.
A case has been registered against the unknown woman, and an investigation is underway.
APP/nsi/378
