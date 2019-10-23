Newborn baby found dead

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :A one-day newborn baby was found dead in front Kohinoor mil locality here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of rescue 1122 informed that the body, which was wrapped in a piece of cloth, was recovered in front of main gate of Kohinoor mil, Peshawar Road in the wee hours after the passerby informed the police.

The body was moved to a morgue after completion of legal formalities.