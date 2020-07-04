Newborn baby found dead in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :A one-day newborn baby boy was found dead from the area of Lakhan on Girja road here on Saturday.

A spokesman of rescue 1122 informed that the body with string in his neck was recovered from the garbage' box in the wee hours after the passerby informed the police.

The dead body, on the request of villagers of area was handed over to locals for burial, spokesman added.