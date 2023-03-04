UrduPoint.com

Newborn Baby Girl Abducted From Zanana Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023

Newborn baby girl abducted from Zanana Hospital

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :A newborn baby-girl was abducted from Labour room of DHQ Zanana Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan the other day.

According to details, Alam Noor Wazir resident of Madina Colony informed the Cantt police that his wife gave birth to a baby-girl at home and he brought them both to Zanana Hospital after the health of his wife was becoming deteriorated.

The hospital staff adjusted his wife and newborn at the labour room. Meanwhile, an unknown woman, wearing Abaya, kidnapped the newborn when his wife was offering prayer. The Cantt police registered a case into the matter and started the investigation.

Talking to APP, Hospital Director Dr Farrukh Jameel termed the incident as a result of carelessness by the family of newborn. He said no family member other than the mother and newborn was present at the time of the incident.

The suspected woman came with her male partner on a motorbike and went to the labour room where she started conversation with the mother of the newborn. After some time, the mother herself handed over her newborn to the unknown woman for offering prayer.

The unknown woman, taking advantage of the rush, took the baby and escaped from the scene along with her male partner, who was waiting in the parking area on the bike.

Dr Farrukh said the hospital administration was providing all possible cooperation to the police and hoped that the kidnappers would be held under law soon.

He said the CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera recordings had been provided to the police. He informed that the male partner of the kidnapper woman could easily be identified through CCTV recordings.

