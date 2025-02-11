Newborn baby girl found abandoned in garbage dump in Attock

The body of a newborn baby girl was recovered from a garbage dump near a high school in Attock on Tuesday

The police were alerted by scavengers who stumbled upon the infant's body, wrapped in a dumpster.

According to Assistant Sub Inspector Nisar Ahmed, the baby girl was just a few hours old when she was found. The police have collected medical evidence for identification purposes and have handed the body over to the municipal committee for burial.

The authorities suspect that the baby's mother may have abandoned the child to conceal her pregnancy. A case has been registered against the unknown woman and an investigation is underway.

