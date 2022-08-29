UrduPoint.com

Newborn Baby Girl Recovered Hours After Kidnapping By Aunt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Newborn baby girl recovered hours after kidnapping by aunt

Makhdoompur police recovered a newborn baby girl just three hours after her disappearance and arrested newborn's uncle and aunt on charge of kidnapping, local police said on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Makhdoompur police recovered a newborn baby girl just three hours after her disappearance and arrested newborn's uncle and aunt on charge of kidnapping, local police said on Monday.

DPO Khanewal Jalil Imran Ghilzai had ordered Makhdoompur SHO Zafar Iqbal to resolve the case after the complaint of kidnapping of three day old baby girl reached his office.

A four member police team comprising ASIs Aftab Ahmad, Muhammad Abid, and Muhammad Safdar and head constable Liaquat Ali was formed.

The team raided different places employing modern technology and recovered the baby girl from the house of her aunt Sumaira and her husband Imran.

The accused couple wanted to sell the newborn for monetary gains, police said.

The accused woman was the real sister of complainant Farhat Bibi, the mother of the newborn.

DPO Ghilzai commended the police team on the achievement.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Technology Khanewal Women From

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani asks people to help flood victims

Hadiqa Kiani asks people to help flood victims

8 minutes ago
 Commander Peshawar Corps visits flood-hit areas in ..

Commander Peshawar Corps visits flood-hit areas in Swat

40 seconds ago
 Polio campaign continues amid flood devastation

Polio campaign continues amid flood devastation

41 seconds ago
 Netherlands ambassador expresses condolences to al ..

Netherlands ambassador expresses condolences to all flood victims

22 minutes ago
 Berlin Says Does Not Consider Schengen Visa Ban on ..

Berlin Says Does Not Consider Schengen Visa Ban on Russians Reasonable

42 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Attack Breaks Roof of ZNPP Building Stor ..

Ukrainian Attack Breaks Roof of ZNPP Building Storing Reactor's Fuel - Rogov

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.