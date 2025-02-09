Open Menu

Newborn Baby Girl’s Body Found Near Officer Colony, Mirpur

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Newborn baby girl’s body found near Officer Colony, Mirpur

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A tragic incident unfolded near Officer Colony, Mirpur, where the body of a newborn baby girl on Sunday was found.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue medical team promptly arrived at the scene and recovered the infant’s body.

The deceased was transferred to Ayub Medical Complex for further procedures. Following legal formalities conducted in coordination with the police, the newborn was funeral prayers were offered, and the baby was temporarily laid to rest.

Mirupur police station has started investigation the matter to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

