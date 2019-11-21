UrduPoint.com
Newborn Baby's Dead Body Found

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:21 PM

Newborn baby's dead body found

A new born baby was found dead from garbage trolley in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A new born baby was found dead from garbage trolley in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station here on Thursday.

According to rescue 1122, a new born baby's body found from Mohala Hukam Dad Zafar Ul Haq road during shifting of garbage trolley into main truck by staff of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC).

On receiving information by RWMC staff, Rescue 1122 team rushed to the scene and shifted the dead body to District Head Quarters Hospital (DHQ), Rawalpindi.

