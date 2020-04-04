UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newborn Baby's Dead Body Found In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 04:07 PM

Newborn baby's dead body found in Rawalpindi

A one-day newborn baby boy was found dead in front of Race Course Chowki here on SaturdayA spokesman of rescue 1122 informed that the body, which was wrapped in a piece of cloth, was recovered from the edge of the nullah in front of Race Course chowki in the wee hours after the passerby informed the police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :A one-day newborn baby boy was found dead in front of Race Course Chowki here on SaturdayA spokesman of rescue 1122 informed that the body, which was wrapped in a piece of cloth, was recovered from the edge of the nullah in front of Race Course chowki in the wee hours after the passerby informed the police.

The dead body has been shifted to District Head Quarters Hospital (DHQ), Rawalpindi for legal formalities.

Related Topics

Dead Police Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 From Race

Recent Stories

UEFA lifts Saturday afternoon TV blackout for Engl ..

3 minutes ago

New DIG GB region assumes office charge

3 minutes ago

Pandemic spells dark times for Polish truckers

4 minutes ago

New UK Labour party leader apologises for anti-Sem ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner for the barriers to be removed in way ..

4 minutes ago

Spain says coronavirus deaths down for second stra ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.