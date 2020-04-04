A one-day newborn baby boy was found dead in front of Race Course Chowki here on SaturdayA spokesman of rescue 1122 informed that the body, which was wrapped in a piece of cloth, was recovered from the edge of the nullah in front of Race Course chowki in the wee hours after the passerby informed the police

The dead body has been shifted to District Head Quarters Hospital (DHQ), Rawalpindi for legal formalities.