Newborn body found

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A body of a newborn was recovered at a waste dumping site in the Basti Malook area, police said.

Locals informed the police about a shopping bag being scratched by dogs and birds, spreading a foul smell.

After checking, it was found the body was dumped with blood- stained clothes placed around it. The news spread panic in the area.

Basti Malook police have registered a case and started an investigation.