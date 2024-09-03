Newborn Body Found
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A body of a newborn was recovered at a waste dumping site in the Basti Malook area, police said.
Locals informed the police about a shopping bag being scratched by dogs and birds, spreading a foul smell.
After checking, it was found the body was dumped with blood- stained clothes placed around it. The news spread panic in the area.
Basti Malook police have registered a case and started an investigation.
