Newborn Body Found From Canal
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The body of a newborn boy was found from Rakh Branch canal in the area of D-Type Colony police station.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday that passersby spotted the body of a baby floating on surface of water in canal near Abdullah Bridge at Sammundri Road and informed the area police as well as Rescue-1122.
Divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the police.
The police shifted it to mortuary of Allied Hospital and started investigation.