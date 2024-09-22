Newborn body recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Rescue 1122 recovered the body of a newborn boy from the Ganish-Wah Canal here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, local people informed the department about the body. A Rescue 1122 team rushed to the site and recovered it. It was shifted to hospital. However, police are investigating.