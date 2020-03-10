Newborn boy found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :A newborn boy was found wrapped in a cloth near a footpath in the area of Samanabad police station.

Police spokesman said that some passersby heard screams of a newborn boy wrapped in a cloth and lying in a plot at Dijkot Road near Nazim Abad.

They immediately informed Rescue 1122 and rescue team shifted the baby to DHQ Hospital where he was admitted in nursery ward.

The police also started investigation for the arrest of accused who threw the newborn boy.