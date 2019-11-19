Newborn boy found dead in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) -: A newborn was found dead in a sewer here in the area of Saddar police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that some passers-by witnessed body of a child lying in sewer drain near chak 236-GB Khannuana and informed the police.

The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem. Further investigation was underway.

