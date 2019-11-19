Newborn Boy Found Dead In Faisalabad
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:16 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) -: A newborn was found dead in a sewer here in the area of Saddar police station.
Police spokesman said on Tuesday that some passers-by witnessed body of a child lying in sewer drain near chak 236-GB Khannuana and informed the police.
The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem. Further investigation was underway.