Newborn Boy Recovered After Five Days

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Newborn boy recovered after five days

A newborn boy was recovered after five days and handed over to his parents in safe and sound condition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :A newborn boy was recovered after five days and handed over to his parents in safe and sound condition.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital Dr. Muhammad Faheem Yousuf in a statement said here on Monday that a newborn boy was kidnapped from Nursery Ward of the Hospital on June 21, 2023.

Receiving information of the incident, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry immediately constituted a committee to probe into the matter and seek police help for immediately recovery of the abductee.

Therefore, the team with the help of district police succeeded in recovering the abductee after five days in safe and sound condition.

Later, the child was handed over to his parents who belong to Jaranwala, he added.

