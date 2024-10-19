Newborn Boy's Body Found
Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The body of a newborn boy was found from a garbage heap in the area of Raza Abad police station.
A police spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby spotted a suspicious shopping bag placed on garbage heap near Jameel Park Kokianwala and informed the police.
The police when opened the shopping bag, it found body of a newborn boy inside it.
The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress to trace out the culprits, he added.
