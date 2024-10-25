Newborn Cub Of African Lioness Dies At Sher Bagh
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 12:50 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The newly born cub of African lioness died at Sher Bagh (Bahawalpur Zoo), here on Thursday.
According to the curator of Sher Bagh, the African lioness had given birth to a female cub on 5th of this month. Today, the newborn died.
The 2-years-old mother lioness namely Rita was also born at Sher Bagh and the deceased cub was her first issue. The citizens of Bahawalpur had celebrated the birth of the cub.
The historical zoo Sher Bagh was established in 1942 and has housed various species of lions and tigers for many decades. The suitable subtropical weather of Bahawalpur helps the lions adjust accordingly and eventually reproduce here.
