Newborn dead body found from Nullah: Rescue1122

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Newborn baby boy was found dead from the area of Lane no-5 Chakala Scheme 01 Near Nallah Lai,Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of rescue 1122 informed that the body was recovered from Nullah and shifted to District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital.

Soon after the incident, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Civil Lines Circle Ms Faryal and Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Civil Lines Sub Inspector (SI) Ahsan Kiani rushed to the scene while a case has been registered and police was investigating the matter.