UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newborn Found At Garbage Heap

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 01:10 PM

Newborn found at garbage heap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::A newborn baby was found from a garbage heap in the jurisdiction of Sammundri police station.

Police said on Sunday that some passersby found a newborn baby crying at a garbage heap in Mohallah Shaukatabad and informed Rescue-1122 and the area police.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and took the newborn into custody and shifted her to THQ Hospital Sammundri where her condition was stated to be out of danger.

Police are investigating.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mainland China reports 30 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Thailand reports 102 new coronavirus cases, three ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE has an opportunity to make distan ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 5, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

ADDED issues new circular extending temporary clos ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.