Newborn found at garbage heap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::A newborn baby was found from a garbage heap in the jurisdiction of Sammundri police station.

Police said on Sunday that some passersby found a newborn baby crying at a garbage heap in Mohallah Shaukatabad and informed Rescue-1122 and the area police.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and took the newborn into custody and shifted her to THQ Hospital Sammundri where her condition was stated to be out of danger.

Police are investigating.