FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :A newborn baby was found dead at a garbage heap, in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Police said on Sunday that some passersby witnessed the corpse of a newborn girl lying at a garbage heap near Chungi No.15 Sammundri Road and informed the area police.

The police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody.

Investigation was underway.