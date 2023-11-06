Newborn found from bushes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) A newborn was found from bushes in the area of Dijkot police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that some persons had thrown a newborn in bushes near Saim Bridge on Tandlianwala Road.

The passersby spotted the newborn after his screaming and informed Rescue-1122. The personnel shifted the newborn to Hilal Ahmar (Red Crescent) Hospital Faisalabad after providing him with the first aid, while the police were investigating the matter, he added.