Newborn found from roadside

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) A newborn boy was found from a deserted place on roadside in the area of Sammundri police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that unknown people threw a newborn boy at a deserted place near Okara Bypass Tandlianwala Road after wrapping it into a cloth.

The passersby after witnessing him informed the Rescue 1122 who rescued the baby and shifted him to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sammundri for treatment.

The area police lodged a complaint against unidentified accused while further investigation was under progress, he added.