Newborn Kidnapped From Allied Hospital In Faisalabad

Tue 16th July 2019

A newborn girl was kidnapped by a couple from Nursery ward of Allied Hospital here on Tuesday

Police said the baby girl of Malik Saqlain resident of chak No 128-JB, was admitted in nursery ward for some minor health problems.

When Saqlain came to see his daughter, he found her missing. He reported the incident to hospital administration and Civil Line police.

Police got CCTV footage which revealed that a couple was carrying the newborn girl from the hospital.The abductors later identified as Altaf and his wife Uzma.

Police have registered a case and started search to recover the minor.

On other hand, Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital also beefed up the hospital security besides constituting a committee to probe into the matter and fix responsibility so that action could be taken against the negligent officials.

