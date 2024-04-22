Newborn’s Body Found
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Body of newborn boy was found from a deserted place in the area of Madina Town police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Body of newborn boy was found from a deserted place in the area of Madina Town police station.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that someone wrapped body of a newborn boy into a cloth and threw it at a deserted place near Jaranwala Road.
The passersby witnessed the suspect item and informed the area police which took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem.
The police also registered a case against unknown accused and started investigation for arrest, he added.
