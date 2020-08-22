(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ):A one-day newborn baby boy was found dead in front of Shell petrol pump in the area of Shamsabad here on Saturday.

A spokesman of rescue 1122 informed that the body was recovered from the garbage' box in the wee hoursafter a passerby informed the Police.

The body was shifted to to District Head Quarters Hospital (DHQ), Rawalpindi for legal formalities, Rescue officials said.