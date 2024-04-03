Newborn’s girl recovered from canal

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Body of a newborn girl was recovered from a canal in the area of city Sammundri police station,here on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said that some passersby witnessed corpse of a newborn girl floating on surface of the canal near Lady’s Park.

The police fished out the body and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.