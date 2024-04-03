Newborn’s Girl Recovered From Canal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Body of a newborn girl was recovered from a canal in the area of city Sammundri police station,here on Wednesday.
Police spokesman said that some passersby witnessed corpse of a newborn girl floating on surface of the canal near Lady’s Park.
The police fished out the body and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA crackdown continues: 17 raids conducted against electricity theft, fake medicine sale6 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 74,800 cusecs water6 minutes ago
-
PESCO, FIA disconnect power supply of defaulter govt departments6 minutes ago
-
Young man arrested, fined for killing of leopard in Nowshera16 minutes ago
-
DC Karak imposes ban on fire crackers25 minutes ago
-
DIG, SSP visits markets, business office of city25 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris cheated after abrogation of Article 370: Omar Abdullah25 minutes ago
-
IIOJK people asked to beware of India’s malicious agenda26 minutes ago
-
PHC issues notices to Speaker, Dy Speaker in contempt case26 minutes ago
-
415 liters cold drinks wasted36 minutes ago
-
HEC announces Master, PhD scholarships for Romania36 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 133 kg drugs in six operations36 minutes ago