Newborns To Be Vaccinated At BVH Against TB, Polio, Hepatitis-B

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 06:29 PM

Every newborn baby in the labor room of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital would be vaccinated against diseases right after birth in collaboration with District Health Authority Bahawalpur and World Health Organization Bahawalpur

According to Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr.

Muhammad Iqbal Makool, the newborns will be vaccinated against tuberculosis, polio, and hepatitis-B.

He said that all children under the age of two years would be vaccinated against these diseases. He said that this initiative will be helpful in building a healthy society.

Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makool has requested the parents to protect their children by getting them vaccinated against certain diseases.

