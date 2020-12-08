UrduPoint.com
Newly absorbed words, expressions in Urdu be documented in Lughaat: Noted writers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Prominent writers, intellectuals, and poets said that the newly incorporated words that are being merged in urdu should be properly documented in "Urdu Lughaat" (Dictionary), so as to further strengthen the Urdu dictionary.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, a renowned writer and poetess of Urdu literature Dr. Fatima Hassan said that expressions, words, and terminologies from various foreign and regional languages are being regularly incorporated in Urdu from the very beginning. The absorption of new words from other languages gives more energy and expands its scope, which, she said will not harm Urdu.

She said that the Urdu language has been absorbing words of different foreign and regional languages from the beginning, this is not new.

She noted that Urdu novels written in the Seraiki region brought the expressions and words from Seraiki Language into Urdu.

Dr. Fatima Hassan said that the words of the Hindi language are also used in Sindhi poetry of famous Sindhi poet Shaikh Ayaz because the languages accept each other's words.

She said that the literature is written in a language, literature is more important, whether it is written in any language.

A seasoned writer and poet Professor Sahar Ansari in his comments told APP that the development of languages depends on good literature and we have had good literature.

He said that there should be a conference on languages which would give the languages of the country more stability. There is a dearth of the novel which should be fulfilled, he added.

Balochistan's renowned scholar, historian and writer Dr. Shah Mohammad Marri said that the cultural background behind the languages needs to be protected to preserve and protect the language.

Dr. Shah Muhammad Marri termed the international terminology as a bigger threat to the languages and said proper alternatives be conceived for international terminologies.

He said that more than half of the literature produced in the Baloch language was being transmitted verbally, from generation to generation, but now the works of budding poets in Balochistan are being preserved in writing that will be available to the younger generations in the future.

In the Baloch society, the poets are called "Shah Yar" instead of the poet, which means "King's friend".

