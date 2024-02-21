Open Menu

Newly Appointed AC Judge Nasir Javed Rana Assumes Charge

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 07:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Newly appointed District and Sessions Judge, Nasir Javed Rana of the Islamabad Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday assumed his charge at the Accountability Court No. 1.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has also approved the appointment of the grade 21 judge, following the orders of Law Ministry.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana will serve as Judge Accountability Court No. 1 till January 23, 2027.

