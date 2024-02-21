Newly Appointed AC Judge Nasir Javed Rana Assumes Charge
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 07:49 PM
Newly appointed District and Sessions Judge, Nasir Javed Rana of the Islamabad Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday assumed his charge at the Accountability Court No. 1
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Newly appointed District and Sessions Judge, Nasir Javed Rana of the Islamabad Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday assumed his charge at the Accountability Court No. 1.
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has also approved the appointment of the grade 21 judge, following the orders of Law Ministry.
Judge Nasir Javed Rana will serve as Judge Accountability Court No. 1 till January 23, 2027.
Recent Stories
Punjab Assembly session to be convened soon to form new govt: Punjab Governor Mu ..
Germany cuts 2024 growth forecast as economic woes pile up
Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables
PHC Chief stresses rule of law, justice
Commissioner Hazara inaugurates plantation drive in Abbottabad
Saudi Ambassador to Algeria hosts meeting with Arab counterparts
Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Media
South Punjab Secretariat aims to pace development
Maryam chairs provincial parliamentary meeting
France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare up again
PDMA releases funds for North Waziristan displaced persons
Israeli troops kill three palestinian in West Bank raid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Assembly session to be convened soon to form new govt: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Reh ..2 minutes ago
-
Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables48 minutes ago
-
PHC Chief stresses rule of law, justice48 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara inaugurates plantation drive in Abbottabad48 minutes ago
-
Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Media48 minutes ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat aims to pace development51 minutes ago
-
Maryam chairs provincial parliamentary meeting51 minutes ago
-
PDMA releases funds for North Waziristan displaced persons48 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in road mishap48 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 2.51b from 83,872 defaulters in 157 days48 minutes ago
-
Political parties urged to fulfill population sustainable growth commitments48 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police Chief for joint strategy to combat riverine bandits47 minutes ago