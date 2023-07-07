Newly appointed acting PHC CJ Ibrahim Khan takes oath

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan here Friday took oath of his office here on Wednesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali administered oath to the newly appointed acting Chief Justice PHC.

Secretary Law, Shagufta Naveed read his appointment notification.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa congratulated and expressed best wishes to Acting Chief Justice PHC on assuming charge of his new responsibilities.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Provincial ministers, advisers to the Chief Minister, and administrative secretaries of heads of the departments.