UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newly Appointed AD & SJs Calls On Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:32 PM

Newly appointed AD & SJs calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan

A batch of eight newly appointed Additional District & Sessions Judges (AD&SJ) of the Lahore High Court on Friday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed in his chamber, in the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A batch of eight newly appointed Additional District & Sessions Judges (AD&SJ) of the Lahore High Court on Friday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed in his chamber, in the Supreme Court.

According to a press release issued by the Federal Judicial academy (FJA), the AD&SJs were currently undergoing a one week training at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad.The delegation was accompanied by the Director General FJA, Hayat Ali Shah and Director Programs & Coordination, Ms. Huma Chughtai.The Chief Justice welcomed the delegates and in his remarks gave some golden guidelines to the newly appointed judges. He underscored the need to develop reading habit in order to broaden their mental horizon, to stay abreast of the latest information as well as to remain ahead of the lawyers presenting cases before them.

The Chief Justice emphasised on the need to ensure their highest integrity, independence, impartiality, due diligence and to follow the code of conduct as a sense of responsibility and accountability towards The Almighty Allah and to the people.He said that a good judge must be able to distinguish between right and wrong in accordance with law, and should be able to write his judgment with full confidence. The CJP further advised that the judgements should be written as a final verdict because many people may not opt for or have resources to move for an appeal against your decision.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Lahore High Court Lawyers Reading Independence Chamber May Gold

Recent Stories

Power Ministry contradicts news item aired by priv ..

8 seconds ago

Chief Minister chairs meeting to discuss power sup ..

10 seconds ago

Very hot, humid weather forecast, rain at isolated ..

11 seconds ago

Chief Minister seeks report on loss of lives

12 seconds ago

AJK Prime Minister advises Baboos to come up to th ..

14 seconds ago

National Assembly body voices concerns over medici ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.