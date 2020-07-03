Newly appointed AD & SJs calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan

A batch of eight newly appointed Additional District & Sessions Judges (AD&SJ) of the Lahore High Court on Friday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed in his chamber, in the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A batch of eight newly appointed Additional District & Sessions Judges (AD&SJ) of the Lahore High Court on Friday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed in his chamber, in the Supreme Court.

According to a press release issued by the Federal Judicial academy (FJA), the AD&SJs were currently undergoing a one week training at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad.The delegation was accompanied by the Director General FJA, Hayat Ali Shah and Director Programs & Coordination, Ms. Huma Chughtai.The Chief Justice welcomed the delegates and in his remarks gave some golden guidelines to the newly appointed judges. He underscored the need to develop reading habit in order to broaden their mental horizon, to stay abreast of the latest information as well as to remain ahead of the lawyers presenting cases before them.

The Chief Justice emphasised on the need to ensure their highest integrity, independence, impartiality, due diligence and to follow the code of conduct as a sense of responsibility and accountability towards The Almighty Allah and to the people.He said that a good judge must be able to distinguish between right and wrong in accordance with law, and should be able to write his judgment with full confidence. The CJP further advised that the judgements should be written as a final verdict because many people may not opt for or have resources to move for an appeal against your decision.