Newly Appointed Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Takes Charge

Newly appointed Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab after assuming charge on Friday said that we will immediately give as much relief as we can to the citizens of "Karachi" a city of all of us

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 )

Barrister Wahab expressed these views while holding an introductory meeting with the officers and later talking to the media representatives after taking charge as the chief of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

On arrival at Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab KMC Building, he was received by Municipal Commissioner Danish Saeed and other officers.

"In an introductory meeting with the officers, Administrator Karachi gave instructions regarding basic issues and expressed his views. He recalled that he had visited KMC building first time in 1994.

The Administrator directed the departmental heads to formulate their own action plan, provide full details of what they will do to improve the city in the next 30 days and explain how the issues of parks can be fixed,. ". It's a city of lights. I'll not sit in the office or at home, but working on the streets," he said.

Talking to media persons, Barrister Wahab said he directed the departmental heads to work with positive energy.

"We will definitely give relief to the citizens. No institution in the world can function without financial stability. We need to achieve the target of tax and other collections," he added.

"I will be briefing by all the departments from next week on what can be done to improve the situation and all the details will be shared," he said, adding that KMC has served the city in the past and now It has to play its important role once again.

The Administrator vowed to work for the city without any discrimination and said that there are many problems in Karachi but the cooperation of citizens is also needed to solve them.

Barrister Wahab said that there is a of water shortage in the city, adding that the issue cannot be solved immediately. "I do not have control of water board but it is a civic body of Karachi and we will talk to it.

He also asked citizens of Karachi to support the government and work with KMC officials to improve the city.

"Any officer or other employee belonging to any party has to fulfill its responsibility and we need to work together, I will not go into the details of what happened in the past, I will just say that In sha Allah we will move towards for betterment from here.," he added.

