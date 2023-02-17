Newly appointed AGP Shan Gul takes charge of office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The newly appointed Advocate General Punjab (AGP) Muhammad Shan Gul took charge of his office here on Friday.

On arrival at the AGP office, the provincial law officers and staff warmly welcomed him and presented a bouquet.

A day earlier, the caretaker provincial cabinet in its 5th meeting, presided over by caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, gave the approval for appointment of senior lawyer Shan Gul as new AGP.

The post had become vacant after a Lahore High Court larger bench upheld dismissal of AGP Ahmad Awais and 96 provincial law officers by the provincial caretaker government while dismissing their petitions.