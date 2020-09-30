UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newly Appointed AIG South Punjab Zafar Iqbal Assumes Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Newly appointed AIG South Punjab Zafar Iqbal assumes charge

Additional Inspector General South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal took over his office here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal took over his office here on Wednesday.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented him guard of honour on reaching office.

RPOs Wasim Khan, Zubair Dahreshuk and Faisal Rana attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Zarfar Iqbal said that improving investigation system was utmost important for better image of police among citizens.

New policing system will help resolving masses problems at their doorstep, he said adding that suspension of justice and improving police structure were his main objectives.

The AIG stated that citizens issues would be addressed through open door policy.

Earlier Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, Wasim Khan briefed the AIG in depth on law and order in South Punjab.

Later, he visited different branches of his office.

Related Topics

Multan Police Punjab Law And Order

Recent Stories

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts Taiwan

5 minutes ago

PMDU tasked to set up National Emergency Helpline ..

5 minutes ago

Global death toll surpasses 1 mln: WHO

5 minutes ago

UK Home Secretary Explored Sending Asylum-Seekers ..

9 minutes ago

One Person Killed, One Injured in Shooting at Amaz ..

9 minutes ago

French takeover fight heats up as Veolia ups bid f ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.