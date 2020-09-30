Newly appointed AIG South Punjab Zafar Iqbal assumes charge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Inspector General South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal took over his office here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal took over his office here on Wednesday.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented him guard of honour on reaching office.

RPOs Wasim Khan, Zubair Dahreshuk and Faisal Rana attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Zarfar Iqbal said that improving investigation system was utmost important for better image of police among citizens.

New policing system will help resolving masses problems at their doorstep, he said adding that suspension of justice and improving police structure were his main objectives.

The AIG stated that citizens issues would be addressed through open door policy.

Earlier Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, Wasim Khan briefed the AIG in depth on law and order in South Punjab.

Later, he visited different branches of his office.