Newly-appointed AJK SC, AJK HC CJs meet AJK President:

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Newly-appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Saeed Akram Khan and Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja met with Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in the State metropolis on Monday.

Informed sources from the State metropolis told APP that the consultative meetings lasted for several hours during which the both of the newly-inducted Chief Justices of the superior judiciary of Azad Jammu Kashmir met individually and later jointly to the President of the State of Azad Jammu Kashmir to discuss various matters, issues and suggestions including those related to the delivery of speedy and inexpensive justice to the aspirants in Azad Jammu Kashmir.