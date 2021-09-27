UrduPoint.com

Newly Appointed BoDs Chairmen Of DISCOs Visit NEPRA Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 08:18 PM

Newly appointed BoDs chairmen of DISCOs visit NEPRA headquarters

The newly appointed Chairmen of Board of Directors (BoDs) of the power distribution companies (DISCOs) on Monday visited the NEPRA Headquarters on the invitation of NEPRA Authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The newly appointed Chairmen of board of Directors (BoDs) of the power distribution companies (DISCOs) on Monday visited the NEPRA Headquarters on the invitation of NEPRA Authority.

According to a press release, the Authority congratulated them on their appointments and also discussed major issues and challenges faced by their respective DISCOs including provision of safe, reliable and quality power supply to the consumers, improvement in distribution losses and recovery of bills, preventive and corrective maintenance of the distribution network, withdrawal of power from central pool as per allocated quota and expediting the operationalization of Market Implementation and Regulatory Affairs Department (MIRAD) to facilitate market implementation, bilateral contracts and regulatory affairs under CTBCM starting from April, 2022.

The Authority assured the BoDs chairmen of its support to overcome these challenges.

Related Topics

Nepra April Market From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

7 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourismâ€™s restart

8 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

9 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.