Newly appointed BoDs chairmen of DISCOs visit NEPRA headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The newly appointed Chairmen of board of Directors (BoDs) of the power distribution companies (DISCOs) on Monday visited the NEPRA Headquarters on the invitation of NEPRA Authority.

According to a press release, the Authority congratulated them on their appointments and also discussed major issues and challenges faced by their respective DISCOs including provision of safe, reliable and quality power supply to the consumers, improvement in distribution losses and recovery of bills, preventive and corrective maintenance of the distribution network, withdrawal of power from central pool as per allocated quota and expediting the operationalization of Market Implementation and Regulatory Affairs Department (MIRAD) to facilitate market implementation, bilateral contracts and regulatory affairs under CTBCM starting from April, 2022.

The Authority assured the BoDs chairmen of its support to overcome these challenges.