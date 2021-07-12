Newly appointed Bulgarian ambassador calls on Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan Ms. Irena Gancheva called on Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage, Shafqat Mahmood here on Monday in his office.

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood during the meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan Ms. Irena Gancheva, stressed to further enhance the need for cooperation between the two states in the field of education and culture.

The Federal Minister said our relations have always been marked by trust, mutual understanding and close cooperation and Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Bulgaria.

He said Pakistan is desirous of further enhancing these relations in all fields of mutual interests.

During the meeting, Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan Ms. Irena Gancheva said there is alot of scope of mutual cooperation in various fields including education and culture.

She also expressed keen interest in enhancing and promoting people to people contact and cultural exchanges between the two countries. Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education and officials from National Heritage and Culture Division also attended the meeting.